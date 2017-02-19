As Ransomware ‘Wannacry’ cripples computers across the globe, the virus has hit at least eight computers in four offices of the state-run electricity distributor West Bengal's West Midnapore, officials said on Monday.

Reportedly, employees at the billing offices in Narayangarh, Keshiyari, Dantal and Belda in West Midnapore district found that they were unable to access the contents of the internet-linked computers.

According to employees of the company, computers in cash collection centres in at least two locations have been reportedly hacked and are displaying messages demanding $300 in virtual currency to unlock files.

However, officials said that the affected computers have been "sanitised" for now and there has been no impact on any distribution or electrical service.

The vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows software -- exploited by "WannaCrypt" -- crippled computers from hospitals in Britain to police stations in India on Saturday, with hackers demanding hundreds of dollars from the users for them to regain control over their data.

India is on a high alert and is monitoring critical networks across sectors like banking, telecom, power and aviation to ensure that systems are protected against the attack that has claimed victims in more than 150 countries.

(With inputs from agencies)