Ramdev meets Raj Thackeray, discusses politics, yoga

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev called on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray at his Shivaji Park residence here on Wednesday morning.

However, scotching all speculation, a MNS official claimed that it was a mere 'courtesy visit' as Ramdev was in Mumbai.

The two, who were together for about half an hour, reportedly discussed their interests - yoga and politics - in their cordial meeting before emerging for smiling photo ops before the waiting media.

"It is great meeting Baba Ramdev. He is the biggest global evangelist of Hindu traditions of Yoga and Ayurveda that India has seen," Thackeray said, who earlier received the guru with a warm hug at his doorstep.

Incidentally, in the past the MNS chief has been critical of Ramdev, who is in the process of expanding his Patanjali empire in Maharashtra.