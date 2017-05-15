Rajnath Singh to attend 3rd Tridev Sammelan at Hamirpur

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh would visit Himachal Pradesh on 4 June to attend 3rd Tridev Sammelan of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Hamirpur parliamentary constituency to prepare strategy for assembly elections that are scheduled to be held by the end of 2017.

The state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti said Rajnath Singh would address the Tridev Sammelan at Hamirpur, which would be attended by around 4,400 booth level party workers.

“Senior party leaders would also be present in the meeting,” Satti said, adding earlier such meetings had been organised in Shimla and Kangra parliamentary constituencies.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Tridev Sammelan is said to be the idea of BJP chief Amit Shah to address the grass root level workers of the party in all the four parliamentary constituencies in the state to gear up the party workers assembly polls in the hill state.

Shah had addressed BJP’s booth level functionaries in the first Tridev Sammelan in Solan on 11 December 2016 while the second such meet was addressed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at Kangra on 20 January 2017.