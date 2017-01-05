Rajnath extends financial support to Uttarakhand, Karnataka

A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday cleared a financial grant to Uttarakhand and Karnataka that were recently hit by flood and drought respectively.

The committee approved to assist Uttarakhand with Rs.208.91 crore and Karnataka with Rs.1782.44 crore.

The decision was taken after examining the reports of the inter-ministerial central team which visited the two states, approved the assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP).