Rajasthan's Sriganganagar goes green every time a girl is born

Every time a girl is born in Sriganganagar district, it is time to go green.

The district administration has launched a special campaign under which more than 5000 saplings have been planted on birth of a girl child in the last two months.

The campaign was launched in December last under which the parents of the newborn girl plant five saplings provided by the district administration and the plants are maintained jointly by the family of the girl and the administration.

It is a campaign to promote the girl child as well as protection of environment under which five saplings are planted by family members of the newborn girl and officials.



Sriganganagar has a low child-sex ratio of 854 females per 1000 males and District Collector Gyanaram hopes that the campaign would help in sending out the right message.



"We have identified many places included government buildings, roadsides and such areas where the plants could be well maintained," the collector told PTI.



He said nearly 5000 saplings have been planted in two months and close to 50,000 saplings could be planted in one year.



"The family members as well as the district administration take care of the plants and ensure that it survives so that the drive could deliver positive results," he said.



For the campaign, the departments concerned have been roped in and the hospitals, health centres have been asked to actively participate in the campaign and encourage the practice of plantation and their maintenance.