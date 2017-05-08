Rajasthan roasts under heat wave conditions

Heat wave conditions prevailed in the desert state of Rajasthan with Churu being the hottest at 47 degree Celsius, weather officials said on Sunday.



The intense heat has forced residents to stay indoors, especially in afternoons.



State capital Jaipur was hot with the minimum temperature at 44.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above average, while the minimum temperature was 29.8 degrees, four degrees above average.



The desert towns of Jaisalmer and Barmer were scorching at 46 degrees, while Bikaner was sizzling at 46.2 and Ganganagar and Kota recorded 45.5 degrees.



No respite is expected in the next 24 hours, said weather officials.