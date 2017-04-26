Rajasthan Assembly passes GST bill

Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed the Goods and Services tax bill 2017. A special session of the assembly had been called for the bill and on concluding day of the session the bill was passed with voice vote. Rajasthan thus becomes the third state after Telengana and Bihar to pass the bill.

"Complications of taxation are a tax in itself, thus through this bill the complexities or Tax system are being simplified" said industries minister of Rajasthan Rajpal Singh Shekhawat while presenting the bill at Rajasthan Assembly.

"The difference in taxation in different states creates parallel economy within one economy of country, this also creates uncertainty. The GST will help bring uniformity and clarity in taxation and help the country and state to progress" he said.

The minister also informed the house that till date 4 lakh 24 thousand tax payers of the state have migrated to the GST system and the district level and state level committees have already held meeting for the purpose. The training of trainers for further awareness programs have also been held.