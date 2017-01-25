It was a rainy Thursday in the national capital with the maximum temperature recorded 18.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. Friday will be cloudy but may not see any more showers.



"Delhi witnessed a rainy day on Thursday, bringing down the temperature," said an official of the IMD.



The city recorded 23.7 mm rainfall till 5.30 p.m.



Met has forecast a partly cloudy day on Friday, with the maximum and the minimum temperature likely to hover around 17 degrees and 14 degrees Celsius.



"It will be a partly cloudy day on Friday. However, no rain is expected," said the official.



The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded 16 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average.



Wednesday's maximum temperature was 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.