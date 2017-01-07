Rainy Saturday in Delhi

It was a rainy Saturday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average, the weather office said.



The city has received 3.4 mm rainfall since morning, the weatherman said.



"The sky will remain cloudy in the day with light rainfall expected in some parts of the city," an official of the India Meteorological Department said.



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degree Celsius.



According to the weather office, the visibility at 8.30 am was 800 metres and the humidity was 100 per cent.



Friday's maximum temperature settled at 24.4 degree Celsius, five notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.