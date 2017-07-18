Rains continue to lash Mumbai metropolitan region for 4th day

Rains continued to lash Mumbai metropolitan region for the fourth day on Tuesday with India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz and Colaba stations recording a three digit rainfall in last 24-hours.

The rainfall figures have been recorded between 8 am of July 17 to 8 am of July 18.

“The Santacruz station of Mumbai IMD recorded 163 mm of rainfall, while Colaba registered 107 mm of showers in last 24-hours,” IMD-Mumbai, director, Sunil Kamble told PTI on Tuesday.

IMD-Pune has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan, Marathwada, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

“The rainfall is of good intensity in last four days compared to that since June 1. The coastal Konkan region is having more showers in last four days as well. Compared to it, the rainfall in central parts of Maharashtra is still on lower side,” said Kamble.

The neighbouring areas of Mumbai such as Alibaug (in Raigad district) received 173 mm of rainfall, followed by Bhira (Raigad) getting 169 mm. The other parts such as Mahabaleshwar (Satara) received 149 mm rains, while Ratnagiri received 130 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The forecast issued by the IMD on Monday afternoon said the rainfall would be “fairly widespread to widespread” over central Maharashtra -- the foodgrain cultivating area till Wednesday.

Marathwada region will have widespread rainfall till Wednesday, while Konkan region will have heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, it said.

As per the data released by IMD, New Delhi the rainfall received across Maharashtra from June 1 to July 17 is “normal”, though actual precipitation is 381.1 mm as against the normal of 387.2 mm.