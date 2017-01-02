Rain, snowfall likely in Jammu and Kashmir

Light rain at isolate places is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir as the weather office on Monday said rain and snowfall activity would become widespread between January 4 and 6 in the state.

"We are expecting rain and snowfall activity in the state from tomorrow (Tuesday) evening although there has been rain at isolated places during Sunday night," a Met official said.

"Rain and snowfall activity would intensify in Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and continue till January 6. This would break the continuing cold and dry spell in the state."

According to the weather official, the night's lowest temperature was minus 4 degree Celsius in Srinagar and Gulmarg on Monday while it was minus 5 degree Celsius in Pahalgam.

At minus 9.8 degrees Celsius, Leh was the coldest town in the state followed by Kargil at minus 7.9 degrees Celsius.

"Night's lowest temperature was 8.7 degrees Celsius in Jammu, 8.8 degrees Celsius in Katra, 2.7 degrees Celsius in Batote, minus 0.4 degrees Celsius in Bannihal and minus 1 degree Celsius in Bhaderwah," the official said.