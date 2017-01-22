  1. Home
  2. Cities

Rain, snow starts in Jammu and Kashmir

  • IANS

    IANS | Srinagar

    January 22, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Jammu and Kashmir

Representational image (Photo: Facebook)

Moderate rain and snowfall started on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir, the weather office announced.

"Widespread moderate rain and snowfall is likely to occur in the state up to January 26 under the influence of an active Western Disturbance (WD)," a Met official said.

Due to the heavy cloud cover there has been an overall improvement in the night temperatures.

The minimum temperature was minus 1.3 in Srinagar, minus 3.6 and minus 6.0 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

Jammu city recorded 9.1, Katra 9.9, Batote 3.9, Bannihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 1 .5 as the night's lowest temperatures.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

By supporting the Jallikattu Ordinance, has Centre set a bad precedent of succumbing to protests?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.