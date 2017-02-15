Rain and light snowfall forecast in J-K

Spells of rain in the plains and light snowfall in the mountains during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir was forecast by the weather office on Wednesday.



"Under the influence of a Western Disturbance in the region, we are expecting rain and light snowfall at isolated places during the next 24 hours in the state", an official of the Met department said.



The official said inclement weather with isolated spells of rain and snow will continue for the next four to five days.



"There is, however, little chance of any heavy snowfall during this period.



"Weather is now changing and we are actually approaching the end of winter season.



"As spring starts in another fortnight, the overall improvement in temperatures will become more noticeable in the coming days," the official added.



The minimum temperature was 1.7 degree Celsius in Srinagar on Wednesday while it was minus 3.9 in Pahalgam and minus 5.6 in Gulmarg.



Leh town recorded minus 13.3 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 9.8 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city was comfortably placed at 11.9 as the minimum temperature.



Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine base camp town of Katra had 12 degree Celsius, Batote 7.3, Bannihal 4.3 and Bhaderwah 4 as the minimum temperatures.