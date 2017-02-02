Rahul promises land and jobs for poor, Dalits

Taking the Badal stronghold of Lambi by storm, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced a time-bound agenda for the implementation of the Congress manifesto under Captain Amarinder Singh’s leadership, promising land for the Dalits and poor within two months, and jobs to the unemployed poor within three months of the formation of the Congress government.

Addressing a massive public rally here at a packed Mansingh Stadium here, Rahul drew the curtain on the Congress campaign in Punjab, which goes to poll on Saturday, with a vow to revive the devastated industry within three months, besides elimination of drugs within a month of taking over the reins of the state.

The AICC vice president announced a new law, with confiscation of properties of the drug dealers and the corrupt, to deal with the drug menace, which had destroyed a whole generation of youth in Punjab.

Expressing serious concern at the spread of cancer and other critical diseases in the region due to unchecked pollution and fake pesticides, Rahul Gandhi promised a new legislation to provide free medical treatment for the victims of all diseases in the state, besides establishment of a world-class cancer institute for the treatment and cure of the afflicted.