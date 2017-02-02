Rahul is scared of me, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked if Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is "so scared" that he is targeting only him in his speeches.



"Rahul didn't utter (Punjab Deputy Chief Minister) Sukhbir Badal or (Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram) Majithia's names in his speeches. He (is) only cursing me. Am I distributing chitta (a cheap chemical variant of heroin)? (Is) Rahul so scared of me," Kejriwal tweeted.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had earlier accused Majithia of having links with the drug nexus.



Kejriwal's remarks came after Rahul earlier in the day alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister is "trying to back the perpetrators of the bomb blast in Punjab".



Even Sukhbir Badal had alleged the blast was "a direct result of the AAP's nexus with radical elements".



Kejriwal retaliated by calling for Badal's arrest, alleging that he had a role in the blasts.



Two men and a child were killed in the explosion on Tuesday evening just as a rally of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi ended at Maur Mandi town, 200 km from Chandigarh. The deaths in the blast went up later as some injured also died in hospital.