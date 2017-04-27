Rahul has potential to become PM: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had the potential to become the Prime Minister of the country.

Singh also said it was right for a generational change in the Congress to cater to the aspirations of the over 70 per cent youth population of the country.

Amarinder said he always found Rahul Gandhi "extremely perceptive and decisive".

"There is a deliberate attempt to undermine his image by calling him names. Rahul has the potential to become the Prime Minister of the country," said Amarinder in an interview with senior journalist Vir Sanghvi on his `Rising Punjab 2017' show for CNN-News18.