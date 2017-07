Rahul Gandhi to make two-day visit to Chhattisgarh

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh on July 28 and 29 to meet party leaders and address a 'Jan Adhikar Rally', a party leader said.



On July 28, Gandhi will be interacting with various delegations in Jagdalpur in the Maoist-hit Bastar region and it will be followed by interaction with Congress leaders.



On July 29, he will attend workers' training programme in Jagdalpur, meet representatives of party student wing NSUI and after that address the 'Jan Adhikar Rally' at Government High School Ground in Markel village of Jagdalpur.