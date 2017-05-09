Punjab withdraws dress code order for female teachers  

Punjab Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Tuesday suspended two senior officials of her department for issuing a letter for enforcing a "dress code" for female teachers in government schools.

An official spokesperson said the minister has taken strong notice of the matter as the letter was issued "without proper authorisation" and contained very denigrating language to the female teachers. The two officers suspended for this include deputy director Amrish Shukla and assistant director Amarbir Singh.

Disclosing this, Chaudhary said that the two officials were responsible for issuing the letter without taking the higher authorities into confidence. She said any affront to the dignity of the nation builder teaching community would not be tolerated. The minister further said that the controversial letter has been withdrawn.

In the circular issued to all Circle Education Officers and District Education Officers, it was said that “jeans, tops, bhadkeela pehrawa (bright suits) and fashionable dresses” worn by women teachers in government schools “excite” students and have a bad influence on them.

The order directed all district officials to conduct regular checks in schools to ensure no woman teacher wears such clothes.

"We are receiving complaints that teachers in government schools, especially female teachers, are delivering their duties while sporting bhadkeela pehrawa. Some lady teachers wear jeans, tops and other many more exciting fashionable dresses during their duty hours. This affects students,” it said.

The director, public instructions, SS Kahlon, had, however, maintained that the letter was issued without his nod and knowledge.