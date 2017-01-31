Punjab will turn into another Kashmir under AAP, warns Capt

The Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned that the state could turn into another Kashmir under fascist forces like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Pakistan waiting for just such an opportunity to revive extremism in Punjab.

Addressing massive public rallies in Malout and Muktsar, Capt, while dismissing SAD’s Badals and AAP’s Arvind as ‘meesne gappus and thugs’ (cunning liars and thieves), said the nexus between the Naxals and the Khalistanis in AAP would bring back the dark days of terrorism in Punjab, which lost more than 35,000 lives to extremist violence earlier.

The rise of communal forces under the Badals, and now the extremist threat posed by Kejriwal to Punjab needs to be countered before it can destroy the secular fabric of the state, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief cautioned.