Punjab VB nabbed 38 red-handed for corruption in May-June 

During its ongoing campaign against corruption in May and June, Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has nabbed 38 officials of different departments red handed while accepting bribes.

Of these 38 officials nabbed in 30 trap cases include 11 employees of revenue department, five police personnel, six of power department and 16 to other departments.

Disclosing this, an official spokesperson of the VB said the bureau had laid 20 traps in the month of May in which 25 officials were nabbed whereas 10 traps were conducted in June and caught 13 employees red handed.

The VB has submitted 20 challans of vigilance cases in various special courts in the last two months and registered eight criminal cases against the accused officials. Apart from this, 17 vigilance enquires have also been registered to probe corruption cases.

The spokesperson said various special courts have decided eight bribery cases filed and contested by the VB during last two months and pronounced sentences to nine accused officials.

During the month of May, a patwari with revenue department, Hans Raj, was convicted and sentenced with four years imprisonment with fine of Rs 10000 by the special court Bathinda. Similarly Sukhdeep Singh General Manager Punjab

Roadways had been imprisoned with four years jail with Rs.8,000 fine by special court Moga and Rajiv Verma, of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Patiala was sentenced with four years jail with fine of Rs.8000 by special court Patiala.

In another bribery case an assistant inspector, Balwinder Singh, of Police Station Rajpura had been imprisoned with five years jail with fine of Rs.40,000 by special court Patiala and Amit Anand clerk at SDM office Jalandhar was sentenced with 4 years imprisonment with fine of Rs.5000 by special court Jalandhar.

Likewise, during the previous month, Ranjodh Singh Functional Manager Industry department Moga was convicted of four years jail term with fine of Rs.20,000 by special court Moga, Rakesh Kumar Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Ludhiana had been sentenced with four years imprisonment with fine of Rs.50,000 while as Ram Chander agent of MVI was convicted of two years jail and Rs.20,000 fine by special court Ludhiana and a junior engineer of PSPCL Tarlochan Singh was imprisonment of 3 years with fine of Rs.10,000 by special court Patiala.