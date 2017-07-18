Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said his government was targeting a total investment of Rs.5 lakh Crore in five years.

Addressing a meeting to discuss the state’s new draft industrial policy, the CM said the above investment will be targeted around the seven core strategic pillars of growth including infrastructure, power, start up and entrepreneurship, skill development, ease of doing business and investment promotion and fiscal incentive.

Identifying the services sector as a key priority in the proposed policy, he said the new policy should focus on revival of industry, with preference to existing industries. The state should extend all possible help to industries and businesses to develop and expand, Capt Amarinder said.

The discussion also centred on the need for infrastructure development to facilitate business and it was proposed to set up a Punjab State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation for this purpose, according to a spokesperson of the CM's Office (CMO).

Besides upgradation of the power sector, the policy would look at the development of four industrial parks and 10 industrial estates as part of the policy, which will be focused on enhancing ease of doing business in Punjab.

The policy, being prepared to synergise with the central government industrial policy, would envisage one anchor unit for all the priority sectors.

Promotion of entrepreneurial business would be a key focus area of the policy, said Capt Amarinder, adding that the thrust should be on facilitating the development of 1000 start-ups to enable economic growth and employment generation in the state.

It is proposed to set up 50 entrepreneurship skill development centres in colleges to encourage and motivate youth to go in for self-employment.