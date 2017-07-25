Punjab sees highest power demand

With the ongoing paddy season witnessing intermittent rains, Punjab's power demand has gone up to all time high at 11,600 Mega Watt (MW). The officials at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) said as per the present scenario, they were expecting the demand for power to cross 2,700 lakh units a day. Presently, they are struggling to tackle the power demand of 2,550 lakh units per day.

They also said the PSPCL has made arrangements to supply more than 12,500 MW power per day. Sources said, after witnessing a steep rise in power demand, PSPCL has forced to purchase power worth Rs.72 Crore from different sources in other states. Adding to it, the electricity department has issued orders to its officials to not leave the stations till the situation come under control.

PSPCL sources said that the state has a total installed capacity of supplying 8,408 MW produced from thermal, hydroelectric and biomass plants. The Corporation has tied up with some other state power corporations to arrange additional power under the banking arrangements and the rest would be bought from the open market to meet the demand.

PSPCL Director distribution, NK Sharma told The Statesman that they have tied up with a number of power sources outside the state to ensure uninterrupted power supply. "We are surplus with power and the situation is not alarming. The power is being brought from outside sources to avoid any disruption," he said. He also said, the state had made arrangements to supply up to 12,500 MW each day.

As per information, consumers in several districts, including Patiala, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Amritsar, are facing power cuts.

On the other hand, the farmers betrayed PSPCL's claims of surplus power while saying that they were not getting adequate power to run their tube wells. A Patiala based farmer, Harmail Singh, rued that he was not getting power more than an hour since a week. "This is the peak time to take care of the crop like paddy and vegetables. We are getting not more than an hour’s supply for the past almost a week. We need about eight hour undisrupted power supply to save the crops," he said. At present, Punjab relies heavily on its three state-owned thermal plants that generate 1,600 MW, while hydel projects generate 500 MW.