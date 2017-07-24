Punjab SC Commission summons state health director

The Punjab Scheduled Caste (SC) Commission on Monday summoned the state health director owing to the negligent attitude towards a Ferozepur based woman, who was seeking the benefit of state-run health scheme. The Commission has asked the state health director to appear in person on 10 August to ensure the compliance of the orders of the Commission.



Disclosing this, the Chairman of the Commission, Rajesh Bagha said that the action has been taken after the Commission had received a complaint from a resident of district Ferozepur Balvir Kaur. As per the complaint, she was denied the benefit under ‘Bhagat Puran Singh Sehat Bima Yojna Scheme' and charged Rs.30,000 for her treatment and Rs.5,000 for medicines by the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar. She underwent treatment from 7 September 2016 to 20 September 2016 at Civil Hospital in Jalandhar.



Bagha further said that the Commission had sought a report from the competent officer till 13 July in this regard. He said, even after repeated reminders neither any representative of the health department appeared before the Commission nor was the report received. "It clearly shows the non-serious attitude on the part of state health director towards the commission," said Bagha.