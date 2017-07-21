Punjab's health sector gets fiscal help

Punjab is all set to rejuvenate its health sector with over Rs.800 grants sanctioned through the National Health Mission (NHM) on Friday.

Under the new initiatives, free treatment to elderly, establishment of health and wellness centres and computerisation of hospital registration, reports and records are major. The Union government has approved the NHM amount of Rs.8.06.28 Crore for state programme implementation plan for 2017-18.

Disclosing this on Friday Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Minister, Brahm Mohindra, said that Punjab state had put forth a strong case to the Union government for a major revamp of health care services and a series of new initiatives in the Public Health Sector (PHS). Brahm Mohindra stated 200 sub centres of the state will be strengthened as health and wellness centres. He said, preventive and primary curative health and health care services will be provided to the citizens.

The Health Minister said, special courses for staff nurses in order to train them for primary health care have also been approved. "These staff nurses will be posted at sub centres as community health officers and a budget of Rs 12.65 crore have been approved for this task," he said.

The Health Minister further disclosed that with the aim to meet the shortage of specialists, especially Gynecologists and Paediatricians, course at district hospital Ludhiana has been approved. In addition to this, all districts and sub divisional hospitals will be computerised in a phased manner and a proposal amounting to Rs.9.45 Crore has been approved for the purpose, he said.

While sharing the other major highlights of the Punjab’s plan for 2017-18, Health Minister revealed that Rs.195.11 Crore have been approved for providing the equipments and drugs to all the Health institutions including free drugs and diagnostics. He said, construction of new Mother and Child Health (MCH) wings at district hospital Pathankot and Tarn Taran.

He said the overall resource envelop of NHM has increased by merely 35 per cent in 2017 than 2016. He said the total outlay of 2016 was Rs.595 Crore against allocation of 806.28 Crore. He elaborated that out of this budget 60 per cent share is provided by Union government and the 40 per cent state share is borne by the Punjab government.