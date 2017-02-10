Punjab's flora, fauna to get facelift

The wildlife lovers in Punjab will soon be able to find ultra-modern facilities and new entrants in the list of birds and animals in four state run zoological parks.

For this, the Punjab’s forest and wildlife department have prepared a road map to be executed in this year.

The officers said action plan has been prepared to revamp the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chattbir Zoo, Patiala's Bir Motibagh Zoo, Ludhiana Zoo and Bir Talab Zoo in Bathinda.

As per the plan, a new ‘Pheasantry’- a place dedicated for Pheasants, ‘Walk -in aviary’- a place where people can walk in between bird’s enclosures is being set up at Chattbir Zoo. Also, the department has planned to increase the area of Lion Safari and Deer Safari at Chattbir Zoo.

In case of Ludhiana zoo, the construction of the boundary wall is completed after the concerns were raised by wildlife lovers on the security threats to zoo animals.

Considering the smooth walking during high footfall, pavements have been constructed to facilitate the visitors.

The department is also in process to introduce new pheasants in the zoo for the first time.

After this visitor will have an opportunity to take a look of endangered birds like Khaleej Pheasant, Golden Pheasant, Mongolian Ring Necked Pheasant, Amherst Pheasant, and Red Jungle Fowl under the animal and bird exchange programme.

Similarly, in Patiala, a special ‘Bird-aviary’ has been planned to be introduced.

Another plan is to build up Leopard enclosures to make the Patiala zoological park a favourite destination among wildlife lovers.

Likewise, the roadmap has also been planned for Bir Talab Zoo in Bathinda as the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has already approved the setting up of a ‘Tiger Safari’ last year.

They further added that the work for the Bir Talab Zoo’s Tiger safari, a budget of nearly Rs.13 crores will be required.

The total area of the Zoo is 161 acres out of which 50 acres will be used to set up Tiger safari.

Speaking to The Statesman, Dhirendra Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden of Punjab said that the entire action plan has been made and the execution will be done in a phased manner.

“Some of the works will be done in this financial year while the leftover will be executed in next financial years with the planned budget. We are in the process to keep update state’s flora and fauna so that wildlife from entire world can go back with an enriching experience”, he said.