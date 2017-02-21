Punjab Potato growers hit hard by demonetisation

The Centre’s recent demonetisation move has hit the ‘potato’ growers hard in Punjab as they are not getting the right prices for their potato seeds in states like West Bengal, Karnataka and Gujarat.

The situation has forced them to sell the potato seed packets for just Rs. 50 which normally cost around Rs.900 per packet. Following the demonetisation, while potato growers are not in a situation to comply with the freight charges being levied by transporters, mid-level transporters from West Bengal, Karnataka and Gujarat are not ready to

come to Punjab to take potato seeds.

The demonetisation came into force when it was a peak moment for potato seed growers and their prices have crashed so much that even recovering costs is becoming a challenge.

Jagpreet Singh, manager of Potato Grower Association in Punjab said that the market has crashed to zero level due to demonetisation.

“November to December was the peak season for potato seed export. 40 lakh packets bearing 50 kg weight each were to be moved to West Bengal.

The transports were not ready to move due to which now we are forced to sell potato seeds to locals just for Rs.50 to Rs.100 per packet. Also, it is very difficult for us to keep storage of seeds for long as it is destroying now. Due to storage foul smell is coming.

We went to the authorities in December and they posed themselves helpless citing the imposition of assembly election code of conduct”, he said.

Similarly, Jagat Prakash Singh Gill, member of the Potato Grower Association in Punjab said that the freight subsidy up to nine per cent is the highest in Punjab.

Punjab, known as the leading potato seed provider to country ‘alone’ exports over 1.25 Crore packets to the country including West Bengal’s 40 lakh such packets. Potato seed, growing in Doaba region of Punjab is considered to be the best fertile, virus free and fresh, is much suited for the soils in West Bengal, Gujrat and Karnataka.

The potato growers said that they were left with 30 lakh packets which were not exported.