Punjab polls: Talwar in, Tiwari out in Congress final list

With just one day to go for nomination filing, the Congress on Wednesday released its final list of candidates for seats of Amritsar south, Mansa and Ludhiana east. Ending all the speculations, the party has given weight age to councillor Sanjay Talwar over former Union minister Manish Tiwari on Ludhiana east seat. Similarly, Inderbir Singh Bolaria has been chosen to contest from Amritsar south while the party candidate from Mansa is Dr Manju Bansal.



Bolaria, the sitting MLA from Amritsar south, had quit the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to join the Congress in October last year. Dr Manju Bansal is the wife of former Congress MLA Mangat Rai Bansal, while Sanjay Talwar is a sitting Congress councillor from Ludhiana.



With these three names, the party has announced its candidates from all the 117 constituencies for the Punjab Assembly elections, scheduled for February 4. The party insiders said that Congress high command changed its mind after the sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and his faction threatened to revolt and support Independent candidates. Sensing a possible revolt and a rebellion the party decided to give ticket to local leader, said a source.