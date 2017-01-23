Punjab polls: Spur in flow of drugs and liquor

As the Punjab Assembly polls draw near, the illegal drug trade and unaccounted money in the state has come under the scanner.

According to the details, the police department has so far recovered drugs worth around Rs.5.50 crore, cash of Rs.3.62 lakh, gold worth Rs.22 crore and liquor worth Rs.35 lakh in various parts of Punjab.

The officers of police and election department claimed that they were expecting similar recoveries in coming days as their teams are on the task to control illegal flow in terms of cash, gold, drugs and liquor or in any other means.

V K Bhawra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and nodal officer elections said that they have been receiving complaints from various districts and have alerted their teams to keep a vigil.

“We have taken the action on the basis of inputs by our teams and few complaints with the election commission. We have also seized 350 unlicensed weapons since January 4, 2017,” he said.

The ADGP said that 1.60 quintal raw gold worth Rs.22 Crore was recovered in Mohali district on January 17.