Punjab polls: Rivalry at its peak

With just 48 hours left for the end of campaigning for 4 February Punjab polls, the political parties haveintensified ‘war of words’ and slangs to downplay their opponents. Whether Congress or the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) alliance or new entrant Aam Adami Party (AAP), all of them leaving no stone unturned to defame their opponents with a series of allegations.



While Congress and SAD-BJP leaders termed AAP an outsider, latter is terming them as them (Congress, SAD-BJP) as non-performers and corrupts. The campaigning for polls will come to halt on February 2.



Congress chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh, on Monday, attacked AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Singh Waraich by terming them as “ek jhootha, ek sharabi, ek

ghuggi” (a drinker, a liar, a fake initial or signature) during a public addressing in Sangrur.



Capt alleged that Kejriwal was their king with his habit of making false promises and misleading people with his pretensions of a clean image. Expressing confidence of a clean sweep, Capt said that the Akalis and AAP were fighting between themselves for the second position in the election race.



Joining the series of allegations, Punjab deputy CM and SAD Jalalabad candidate Sukhbir Badal has complained to the election commission to take note of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's night stay at the residence Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) general Gurinder Singh alias Jaswinder Singh Ghali in Moga.



He said that Punjabis had a right to know why Kejriwal was holding repeated meetings with extremist elements.



On the other hand, AAP states convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich said that Sukhbir’s demand to register FIR against AAP in a sacrilege case proves his complicity and ‘bankruptcy of common sense’.



Waraich alleged that during his tenure as home minister of state about 95 cases of sacrilege took place including theft of holy Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village Gurdwara in June 2015.



Calling Sukhbir a failed home minister Waraich said, “What could be more shameful that during one and half year Sukhbir was unable to trace the Holy Guru Granth Sahib”.