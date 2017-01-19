Punjab Polls: Navjot Sidhu to bat for Amarinder against Badal in Lambi

Congress' star campaigner and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will campaign for his new leader, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh at Lambi (in Muktsar) where the later is pitted against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Sidhu, also known for his excellent oratory skills, will speak against the same Badal who he himself had praised many times during his stint with SAD-BJP alliance.

Captain Amarinder, who was in Amritsar on Thursday to campaign for Sidhu, made it clear that Sidhu had joined Congress without any preconditions and would be the party’s star campaigner in these polls.

Describing himself ex-cricketer’s wicket-keeper, Amarinder said, “He is a foot soldier of the party, and has joined without any conditions. He never put forth any conditions”.

Captain Amarinder further said he would order reinvestigation into the SIT clean chit in the drug racket case in which Bikram Singh Majithia was implicated and throw behind bars all those found guilty in the drug trade, once elected.

On AAP allegations of being soft on Parkash Singh Badal, Amarinder pointed out that he had chosen to contest from Lambi to defeat Badal and was confident of a sweeping victory against the Akali leader.