Punjab move to save village common land

The Punjab Government has issued directions to all concerned officers to file timely appeals before the competent authority or court in all such cases where claim of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act 1961 are decided against the panchayats.

Disclosing this, an official spokesperson of the Punjab government said that it has been noticed that in cases related to village panchayat land are decided against the village council are not appealed in time before the competent authorities resulting in alienation of the valuable panchayat land.

The spokesperson further said that concerned officers have been directed to file appeals before the competent court of jurisdiction in all such cases.

He further said block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) have been asked to ensure that village panchayats file timely appeal and any irresponsibility shown in filling appeal against any appealable order will be taken seriously.