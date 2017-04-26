Punjab minister warns against canal water theft

Warning against canal water theft, Punjab Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh onTuesday directed irrigation department to create a complete check on canal water theft besides ensuring water supply to the tail ends.

Rana Gurjeet Singh also warned unscrupulous elements involved in the canal water theft to mend their ways or be ready to face stringent action.

“I have received reports regarding canal water theft by some unscrupulous elements with the connivance of some officials of the department. I want to make it clear that I will make surprise visits to check the ground reality and no one will be spared, if found guilty”, he said during a meeting with senior officials of Irrigation department here at Hydel Bhawan.

Rana further added that those days have gone when people living at the tail-ends of canal would have to yearn for even a drop of water. He said that Captain Amrinder Singh government has been fully committed to end all such discrepancies and during next month he would make surprise visit to various places to personally monitor that whether water has reached till tail-ends or not. He asked officials to launch a toll free help line of the department for people to launch their grievances and complaints besides launching night patrolling to check water theft.