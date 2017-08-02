Punjab govt releases first instalment of compensation for war widows

On the directions of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Finance Department on Wednesday released Rs.20.30 Crore as the first installment of compensation for the widows of martyrs of the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars. The compensation was also released to the dependents of martyrs and disabled soldiers of the 1962 and 1965 wars.

According to a government spokesperson, the move would provide much-needed relief to 125 families who had been fighting for compensation for the last 41 years, ever since the government discontinued its policy of allotting 10 acres land to martyr families in 1976. While 1,500 families had availed the benefits of the earlier policy, 125 were left out and they had been fighting for compensation for the past many years.

These compensations have been given in lieu of the land, which these families would have got prior to the discontinuation of the policy in 1976. As per the decision taken by the CM, each family would receive a compensation of Rs.50 lakh, to be paid in three installments of Rs.20 lakh and two of Rs.15 lakh each. The spokesperson said the policy change will be applicable to dependents of martyred soldiers, besides permanently disabled soldiers of the 1962 Indo-China War, and the Indo-Pak Wars of 1965 and 1971. The CM has already approved grant of Rs.5 lakh in lieu of one acre of land, with a maximum of Rs.50 lakh for 10 acres, as per an individual's eligibility.

Reiterating his government's firm commitment to ensuring the welfare of the defence personnel, the CM has already ordered setting up of a special ex-serviceman cell in the CMO, under his direct supervision, to address their issues on top priority.