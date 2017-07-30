Punjab govt offers free dental implants to poor

The Punjab government on Sunday announced free of cost dental implants to the poor and needy in the state. While announcing this, health minister Brahm Mohindra said the decision would prove a milestone for the people of Punjab.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the second Punjab national dental conference organised by the Punjab Civil Medical Services Dental Association.

He also announced 40 new dental chairs, 80 Dental X-Ray machines, 100 Autoclaves for the Public Health Care (PHC) establishments in Punjab costing Rs. 3.5 Crore. On this occasion, the minister said that the two dental fortnights will be held from 1 November to 15 November, 2017 and 1 February to 15 February, 2018 costing Rs. 80 lakh in which more than 5,500 dentures would be given free to the people of Punjab.

The minister further said that Oral health services in the state of Punjab are one of the best in our country. “Where many states are struggling to provide basic dental care at district level, Punjab is one state where even the PHCs are well equipped with dental health manpower as well as state of the art dental equipment,” he said.

Mohindra further added the untiring efforts of the 300 strong cadre of medical officers (dental), various national programmes like the National Oral Health program, National Tobacco Control programme, National Fluorosis Control programme and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram have been effectively implemented in the state.