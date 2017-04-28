Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Friday advocated for inclusion of human rights protection in the school curriculum even as he called upon the government, judiciary and civil society to spread awareness about the same.



He was addressing a regional workshop for northern India on 'Good Governance, Development and Human Rights', jointly organised by the National Human Rights Commission and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.



"We must increase awareness about human rights by including it as a subject in school curriculum. A human rights culture should infuse our national consciousness," he said.



He added that human rights continued to remain a challenge in advanced as well as developing countries.



The states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the workshop.



The workshop was inaugurated in the presence of Justice H L Dattu, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission.