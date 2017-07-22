Punjab gears up to curb potential dengue outbreak

Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra on Saturday issued instructions to 11 concerned departments to make arrangements to curb any potential dengue outbreak in the rainy season.

An official spokesperson said that the minister has convened an inter-department meeting of concerned 11 departments on Monday to review their preparedness to prevent and combat dengue in the state.

The administrative secretaries of concerned departments have been invited for this meeting. All the departments have been told to come prepared with their action plans for prevention and control of dengue and chikungunya, said the spokesperson.

It was informed that all the hospitals of the state are well prepared to tackle any situation arising out of outbreak of dengue or chikungunya. Dengue cases have risen alarmingly in the southern states like Kerala in the current year. Punjab is reviewing the preparedness to tackle the situation, said the spokesperson.

Spokesperson also said the state health department has procured the testing kits for dengue and chikungunya and testing of these diseases will be done free of cost in the government hospitals. All hospitals have designated dengue wards where patients are kept under mosquito nets and supportive treatment is being provided free of cost, spokesperson added.

Health minister said it is the prime responsibility of the municipal committees and urban local bodies to ensure that the approved insecticides are procured before the season and spraying is done in all the urban towns from where majority cases of dengue and chikungunya are being reported.

Health minister will also be review the rising incidence of outbreaks of diarrhea diseases and cholera in the state which has been responsible for significant morbidity and few deaths even, spokesperson said.