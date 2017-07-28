Punjab, first state induct injection safety scheme: Brahm Mohindra

With the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Punjab has become country's first state which introduced injection safety programme on Friday.

As per the agreement, FIND will support the Punjab Health Department by providing rapid test kits for screening of high risk patients like Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) patients, Intravenous Drug Users (IVDU) patients and patients of IVDU coming to Osteosarcoma (OST) centres for Hepatitis C.

The MoU was signed on Friday in the presence of Health minister Brahm Mohindra on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day. Brahm Mohindra said that with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) the state health department is releasing the action plan for injection safety programme. He said, Punjab is the first state in the country where an injection safety programme is being implemented in collaboration with WHO.

The minister extended his gratitude towards the WHO team for their valuable technical inputs. He said that the Health Department will be introducing Reuse Prevention Syringes (RUPs) in the state so that blood borne infections cannot be spread from one patient to another. "Now onwards WHO and health department together will work in sensitising general public regarding safe injections," said the minister.

He further said that FIND will also provide four 'Gene Xpert' machines which will be installed at Sangrur, Bathinda, Tarn Taran and Hoshiarpur for free testing of viral load among these high risk group patients. "Remaining districts will be connected to these four centres for viral load testing. He said that FIND will fund the staff for running these machines," said Brahm Mohindra. Highlighting the need to celebrate the World Hepatitis day, Mohindra said that health days are fixed in order to stress upon the disease and the measures undertaken for its prevention and control.

The minister said that Punjab model of management of Hepatitis C is unique and WHO can advocate about efforts so that a national level policy or programme be made to address this disease. He also thanked Deputy WHO Representative to India, Dr Prakin Suchaxaya and WHO team for extending the support to Punjab in its effort of prevention and control of hepatitis C. The minister said the intructions have been passed to the Health and Medical Education and Research Department to prepare a study design with support of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to know the exact risk factors of the spread of Hepatitis C.