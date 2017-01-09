Punjab Congress to promote free and fair environment for media

The Punjab Congress has, in a separate section on the Media in its manifesto, promised to encourage and strengthen the print and electronic media, which has been virtually strangulated under the Badal rule, in the state.

The Congress government will promote a free and fair environment for the growth of the media through the following measures:

· Set up a Press Accreditation Committee including representatives of registered journalist unions/associations with over 10- year standing

· Implement special social security schemes comprising pension, old age pension and medical insurance for the mediapersons

· Allot land for group housing to the recognized associations/unions of the mediapersons

· Allow free travel to all journalists and desk personnel

· Exempt mediapersons from the payment of toll tax on the state highways

· Review the existing rules for allotment of government accommodation to journalists to ensure provision of a fair quota for them.