Punjab chief minister condemns blasts in Maur

Strongly condemning the incident of twin blasts at Maur, in Bathinda district, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday urged the people to exercise calm in this hour of crisis.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Badal said that nobody would be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace and communal harmony in the state.

He appealed the people to maintain peace, amity and communal harmony at all cost as preached by great gurus, seers and prophets.

Expressing anguish over this unfortunate incident, Badal exhorted the people to exercise restraint in these circumstances by displaying the ethos of religious tolerance, unity and brotherhood.

He further cautioned the anti-social elements who were bent upon to tarnish the congenial atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in the state.

He said that the people would never allow these anti-Punjab elements to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Badal categorically said that all the culprits involved in this heinous crime would be dealt with severely as per the law of the land.

“No one connected with this crime will be spared and we will ensure that strictest action is taken against the culprits involved in the incident” he added.