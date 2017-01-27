Punjab Adhiyapak Sangh extends support to Congress

Punjab Congress president has assured priority redressal of Punjab teachers’ demands, including regularization of contractual employees in the state, once the party comes to power.

He gave this assurance in response to a letter written to him by the Punjab Adhiyapak Sangh, which has extended it support to the Congress in the assembly elections.

In their letter, Punjab Adhiyapak Sangh president Nirmal Singh Fatehpur and secretary general Ramesh Attri charged the Akali government with failing to address their genuine concerns and urged Captain Amarinder to ensure that their problems are taken care of by his government after the polls.