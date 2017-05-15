Punjab AAP dissolves state panel, block-level units

In a move to re-build the organisation, the Punjab wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday dissolved all its units, from block-level to the state committee.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by state chief and Lok Sabha member Bhagwant Mann. The only posts that stand unaffected are those of Mann and state co-president Aman Arora. Both Mann and Arora were appointed to their respective posts last week after a review of the state unit by AAP’s political affairs committee that includes Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, at a meeting in New Delhi.

Mann’s elevation led to resignation by outgoing state unit chief Gurpreet Singh Waraich from the primary membership of the party. Party’s chief whip in the Assembly, Sukhpal Khaira, also resigned from the post in protest.

The latest move could also spark fresh trouble as factions have been working against each other ever since the party’s below-expectation performance in the assembly elections.