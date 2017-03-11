Pune's Deputy Mayor Kamble passes away after fatal heart attack

Deputy Mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation Navnath Kamble died after suffering a massive heart attack while on a morning walk here on Tuesday morning, officials said.



According to an aide, he suddenly complained of breathlessness and chest pain while on his regular morning walk and was immediately rushed to Ruby Hospital.

However, a short while later, he succumbed during treatment in the hospital's ICU.

Kamble was a senior Dalit leader, who first joined the Dalit Panthers Party, and later switched over to Republican Party of India (A), headed by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

While Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Mukta Tilak was elected mayor, he was elected to the coveted post of Deputy Mayor in mid-March.

A former city president of the RPI(A), he was first elected as a municipal corporator in the PMC in 1997 and was among the five party nominees, who won in the February 2017 polls.