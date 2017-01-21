Publicity adviser to Haryana chief minister removed

Rocky Mittal, the Publicity Adviser to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has been removed from the post with immediate effect, an official said on Saturday.



The move comes after Mittal said here on Thursday that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is honest but surrounded by a few corrupt bureaucrats and that he will expose them in his songs.

"I do not know the reason for Mittal's sacking, but he has been removed from his post," CM's Media Adviser Amit Arya said.

Mittal, a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sang songs in the latter's praise in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



He addressed a press conference in Gurugram on Thursday and levelled corruption charges against some senior state bureaucrats without naming anyone.



Mittal, who was appointed Publicity Adviser nearly four months ago, said a few senior Indian Administrative Service officers on 'cream posts' during the previous Congress rule were trying to mislead Khattar for their vested interests.



"Khattar is honest and innocent but such bureaucrats will not be successful in their mission. I am preparing a list of senior officers who have a bad image and will name them publicly," Mittal had said after the press conference.

Reached for comments on his removal, Mittal said: "My fight is against corruption, I have done nothing wrong. Though I did not get any official information, but I have vacated my office in Chandigarh's secretariat and surrendered my official car."