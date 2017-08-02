Protests rock Assam over student leader's killing

Protests continued on Wednesday in different parts of Assam over the killing of All Bodoland Minority Students' Union (ABMSU) leader Lafikul Islam by unidentified gunmen in Korajhar district on Tuesday while police said that efforts are on to apprehend the culprits.



The ABMSU and All Minority Students' Union (AMSU) on Wednesday held road blockades in different places demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Islam's brutal killing and condemning the failure of the police to contain law and order situation in the district. At some places, protesters even burned tyres.



Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered at Islam's house in Salakati on Wednesday to take part in the last rites.



Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay, who had rushed to Kokrajhar last night, reviewed the situation with the top police officials in the district on Wednesday and assured to book the culprits soon.



"It is too early to pin point to anyone as of now. There could be involvement of militants or there could be some other angle. We are working on all the angles to trace the culprits," he told media persons in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.



"A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the killing and police are working on to trace the culprits," he said, adding Islam was shot at with small arms.



Sahay noted that the student leader was given three personal security officers, but was without them when the attack took place. "The attackers must have taken advantage of his decision to roam without the PSOs," he said.



He said additional forces have been deployed in and around the district so that the situation does not go beyond control.



Admitting that there are illegal arms in Bodoland Territorial Areas Districts (BTAD) region, he said that police have been launching continuous operation against the menace and lots of illegal arms have already been seized by police and security forces.



Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had also rushed Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma and Excise Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya to Kokrajhar to take stock of the situation there.

