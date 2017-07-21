Protests continue over Gudia gangrape-murder case

The protests over Gudia gangrape-cum-murder case continued in Shimla with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staging a dharna outside the DC office, while the Congress party observing a two-hour silence over the incident.

Former BJP minister Narendra Bragta said the image of the state as ‘Dev Bhoomi’ had suffered a major setback owing to the heinous crime and the "botched up" investigations.

“The government had failed in ensuring justice to the victim's family and the people of the state had lost faith in the ruling party,” he said.

Bragta said the way one of the accused was murdered in police custody leads us to believe that the Police under pressure from the government is trying to hush-up the matter. “Even the slain accused’s wife had claimed that her husband was offered huge money to own up the case and he had promised them of good life a day after the gangrape case was reported,” he said, adding now she even fears for her life.

He demanded that the government should provide security to her and the real culprits should be brought to book soon.

Congress party on the other hand observed two-hour silence at party office in Shimla in which senior minister, Vidya Stokes and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Rohit Thakur were also present. The party demanded strict action against the accused.

The state party chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government should also take action against Police officials who were responsible for shoddy investigations in the case.

“The culprits in Gudia gangrape and murder case would not be spared and the real accused would soon be put behind the bars,” he said.

Sukhu accused opposition parties including BJP for politicising the issue and urged them to refrain from doing so. “All parties should rise above the party lines and contribute towards to maintain law and order situation in the state,” he added.