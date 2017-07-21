Protest march against CS Karnan arrest

Akhil Bharatiya Dalit Muslim Mahasangh (ABDMM) on Thursday flagged off a protest march from Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) to express anger against the arrest of retired judge Justice CS Karnan, lodged in Kolkata jail.

The march will culminate in Kolkata on 2 October where Justice Karnan has been imprisoned since 8 February, after passing through the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, said Suresh Kanojia, its national president.

According to Kanojia the initiative was taken due to the continuous humiliation faced by Justice Karnan for being a Dalit, the so-called lower caste group.

He added that though there are laws against atrocities against Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward classes, no strong action is being taken against the culprits.