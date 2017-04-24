Protect Kashmiri Pandits, their temples, Mehbooba urged

An organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Friday met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and urged her to ensure the safety of pandits working in the valley as well as the protection of Hindu places of worship.

Chairman of the All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC), Vinod Pandita met Mufti in Jammu and conveyed to her that Pandits who have been posted under Prime Minister's Employment Package in Kashmir are afraid due to the recent increase of violent incidents in the valley.

He said employees posted in Kashmir should be called back to the valley only when the situation becomes conducive.

"We have also raised the issue of release of their salaries with the CM and demanded that till the security situation becomes conducive, they should be allowed to stay back (outside the valley)," he said.

1,700 Pandits fled the valley following violent protests after Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani's killing in an encounter last year. As a result, locals pelted stone at the homes of such employees.

(With inputs from agencies)

