Home Ministry clears proposal to add 15,000 men to Delhi Police

The Union Home Ministry has cleared a proposal to add 15,000 more personnel to the Delhi Police and it awaits the Finance Ministry's nod, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said terming its strength as "inadequate".



Singh made the announcement at a mega police event here where ranks were awarded to 24 personnel out of the 27,000 promoted this year.



The expansion, if effected, will make the force nearly one lakh strong.



"I feel Delhi Police strength is not adequate. It has to increase. The proposal pertaining to recruitment of 15,000 personnel have been sent to the Finance Ministry by the Home Ministry. I hope the approval will be received soon," he said.



The event also saw the presence of Ministers of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma and a bevy of senior officials, inspectors, constables and their family members.



Singh said it was "raining promotions" in Delhi Police as "no where" have so many personnel been promoted together. He lauded Verma's efforts toward removing the stagnation in promotion.



"Promotions are in short supply in Police as well as in paramilitary forces and when it happens the person is on the last leg of his career. I had told the police commissioner to promote personnel when it is due without any hesitation," Singh said.



According to official data, Delhi Police at present has a total sanctioned strength of around 82,242, of which 77,083 are filled.

Singh said policing the national capital was a difficult and challenging task as it has a large floating population and a character quite different from other cities. He said there are many who do not acknowledge these difficulties.



The Home Minister said there will be no political pressure on police to release any criminal and that police should not succumb to any such pressure.



"I had told former police commissioner BS Bassi to ensure that no person has to go back from a police station without filing FIR if he wants to. I told him to go ahead knowing well that it paints a bad picture of law and order situation," Singh said.



He asked police to develop rapport with the public which he said would help it get crucial leads and inspire confidence instead of a "sense of fear".



"During the demonetisation drive, people acted as whistle blowers and enabled police to track down those indulging in unfair means. Police should ensure that these whistle blowers are not troubled," he said.



Referring to his Shanghai trip and state of policing there, Singh stressed the need to develop a strong command control centre and the necessity to install CCTV cameras.



In his speech, Verma claimed that crime, including against women, has "come down" in the city mainly due to strengthening of basic policing.



Underlining the role of constables and head constables in maintaining law and order, he said the promotions would boost their morale and inspire them to do more.



"The promotion scene was not good. In many cases, people were stuck even after serving for 28 years," he said.