Prohibitory orders continue in Kohima

Prohibitory orders promulgated by the Kohima district administration under section 144 CrPC in certain areas here continued to be in force with no reports of untoward incident on Friday, after a day of violent protests in parts of Nagaland.

Prohibitory orders were in force in areas including Raj Bhavan, chief minister's official residence and civil secretariat.

Nagaland director general of police L L Dougel said the Police, CRPF and Assam Rifles have secured the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister's official residence and the Civil Secretariat.

A mob went on a rampage on Thursday to vent their anger against the killing of two protesting youths in police action on Tuesday and their opposition to the ongoing elections to urban local bodies.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), representing different tribal organisations, has decided to proceed with the burial of the two bodies on Friday.

Earlier in the day the people from all walks of life participated in a peaceful prayer service in the heart of the state capital for the two protesting youths who were killed in police firing at Dimapur on Tuesday.

The prayer service was conducted by the Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship at the spot where the bodies have been kept since Wednesday evening.

Neiphiu Rio, the lone Lok Sabha MP from the state and former chief minister, attended the prayer service and laid wreaths on the bodies.

"No elected goverenment should go against the wishes and voice of the people," he said describing the entire episode as "tragic".

He blamed the state government for "misusing" their power against the wishes of the people.

Replying to a query whether President's Rule can be imposed in the state, he said, "It depends on the central government."

Nagaland Governor P B Acahrya, who also holds the dual charge of Arunachal Pradesh, arrived here from Itanagar, Raj Bhavan sources said.

While a total bandh is being observed in Mokukchung, and Dimapur district on Friday, movement of vehicles are being allowed in Kohima to enable people attend the prayer service.

Mobile data service and SMS were not functioning since the last four days though there has been no official order to this effect.

The NTAC was still continuing with its demand of seeking the resignation of Chief Minister T R Zeliang and his entire cabinet for going ahead with the ULB polls despite opposition from powerful tribal groups that are against 33 per cent reservation for women in the municipal bodies.

They had served an ultimatum to him to resign by 4 PM on Thursday and the protestors went on a rampage after the deadline expired, even as Zeliang had declared the election process to urban local bodies null and void.

The Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police of Dimapur were transferred to facilitate an impartial inquiry into the firing incident.

Activists of several tribal groups had on Thursday vandalised the State Election Commission and Deputy Commissioner's office and set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council building.

The Regional Transport office and that of the Excise Department were also set ablaze by the mob.