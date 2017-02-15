Probe into Samajwadi Pension Yojna to start soon

Probe into Samajwadi Pension Yojna, the dream program of the Akhilesh government would start shortly in the district.

A team of officials has been constituted which would carry out a probe and than submit the report to the district magistrate who would forward it to the government for further action.



A team of 100 officials has been constituted which would probe the Samajwadi Pension Yojna. A plan is being chalked out to start the probe and in the next two days the teams would visit 12 blocks and 482 gram panchayats and investigate the genuinity of the pension that was awarded by the SP government.

The team members would visit the house of the beneficiaries and find out that whether the deserving have been getting the pension or not.



In 2014, the Akhilesh government had introduced Samajwadi pension under which poor women would get Rs.500 pension per month and the payments were being made on quarterly basis. This was the dream program of the SP government which was aimed to woo poor women. Bollywood star Vidhya Balan was made brand ambassador of this scheme.



Lakhs of women across the state have been benefiting this scheme and in Meerut alone 67,502 women were given the pension. But on coming to power in the second cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered for the probe into the matter and directed all district magistrates to collect the data of all the beneficiaries after door-to-door survey. It was cleared by the chief minister that only after having complete details of the beneficiaries and satisfying with their genuinity they will continue getting the pension.



In his statement to media, DM Sameer Verma confirmed that the government has given orders of the probe in the Samajwadi Pension Yojna. For this, a team of officials has been constituted which will soon come into action. On completion of the probe, the report would be forwarded to the government, he said, adding that the only purpose is that the right person should get the benefits .



The probe teams have prepared a questionnaire and will fill on collecting information from each beneficiary. On completion of this survey a list would be prepared and a report submitted to the DM.